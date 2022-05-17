OLATHE, Kan. — Four Johnson County teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man found in Black Bob Park.

The three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old are each charged in the murder of 19-year-old Marco Cardino, of Smithville, Missouri.

The teenagers made their first court appearances Tuesday morning. They are not being identified at this time because they are minors.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office also filed paperwork asking the court to certify at least three of the suspects as an adult.

Olathe police responded to Black Bob Park shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday. They located Cardino’s body in a car and said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

