Four Whataburger locations in KC announced, more on the way

Whataburger shares plans for a 3,751-square-foot restaurant in Overland Park. (Photo courtesy Castles Design Group via the City of Overland Park)

KANSAS CITY — Whataburger is bringing four locations to the Kansas City area!

The first of the four new locations is expected to open in fall of 2021.

The four locations are:

1450 Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64086

18811 E. US 40 Highway, Independence, Mo. 64055

8420 W. 135th St., Overland Park, Kan. 66223

905 Hwy 7, Blue Springs, Mo. 64014

The Texas-based burger chain says local celebrations will be held for each location’s opening.

I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2018

Whataburger doesn’t plan on stopping there. More locations and community investments are in the company’s growth plans for 2022.

The hiring process has already begun for the new Kansas City locations including operating partners and managers. More positions will become available in the coming months as they plan on hiring more than 700 new employees this year.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android