Four years after young cousins’ murders, KC mom still seeking justice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two young Kansas City boys were shot and killed in their home four years ago. Today, the search for their killer continues.

But Operation: LeGend is giving this cold case a little bit of hope.

Eight-year-old Montell Ross and his cousin, 9-year-old Jayden Ugwuh, were shot and killed in their Kansas City home at 57th and College on August 13, 2016.

Montell’s mother, Aishah Coppage, said the boys were playing video games in their living room when the gunman fired through a window, killing the two boys and injuring a third.

Four years later, she’s still seeking justice.

Every year on Aug. 13, Coppage is forced to remember the horrors that took place inside her home.

“It is a reminder that you no longer have your kid. It is a reminder that you don’t want to constantly be reminded of,” Coppage said.

Operation: LeGend, named after murdered 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, has brought more than 200 federal agents to Kansas City to help solve cold cases like this one.

On Thursday, the four-year anniversary of Montell and Jayden’s killings, the man who allegedly killed young LeGend was taken into custody and charged.

Coppage, who is a friend to the Taliferro family, said the news is bittersweet.

“Four years to the day, and you get a call from another mother. You get a call from another mother saying they arrested the people that killed her son months later,” Coppage said with tears in her eyes. “Why won’t this happen for our boys? What makes that case any different from ours?”

According to Det. Kevin Boehm with Kansas City Crime Stoppers, they have received several new tips about the boys’ case.

If you know of any information pertaining to this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous, and there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in homicide cases.