JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Another fraternity member involved in a University of Missouri hazing incident that left a freshman blind and unable to talk or walk has pleaded guilty.

Samuel Gandhi will spend the next 15 days in jail after he accepted a plea agreement on Monday. The St. Louis man was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after being charged in the October 2021 hazing incident at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at Mizzou.

“You solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you God?” 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs asked Gandhi Monday.

“Yes,” Gandhi responded.

The plea deal comes after Danny Santulli rushed the fraternity during his freshman year at the University of Missouri. According to the family’s lawsuit, Santulli attended the “Pledge Dad Reveal Night” in October 2021 where he was ordered to drink an entire bottle of Tito’s vodka. Eleven fraternity brothers have been charged in the case, ten of which were indicted by a grand jury for hazing.

The Santulli’s lawsuit said after Danny was given the liter of vodka, he was then selected by other members to drink a beer through a tube. Court documents go on to say that just before midnight, Santulli was sitting on the couch in “extreme distress and with a blood alcohol of .468%.” That’s nearly six times the legal limit in Missouri.

Thirty minutes later, around 12:30 a.m., Santulli slid partially off the couch and ended up with his face on the floor. He had no control of his arms or legs and stayed there until someone passing through the room put him back on the couch. The lawsuit states Santulli’s “skin was pale, and his lips were blue, yet no one called 911.” Instead, the decision was made to drive Santulli to University Hospital in Columbia in one of the brother’s cars. The lawsuit says, “when they arrived, hospital staff went to the car only to find that Danny was not breathing and in cardiac arrest. CPR was performed and Danny’s heart was restarted.”

“You understand that by pleading guilty today, you are waiving your right to a trial by jury?,” Judge Jacobs asked.

“Yes,” Gandhi said.

Santulli now lives at home with his parents in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, about 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis, where his mom has quit her job to become a full-time caretaker. He is in a wheelchair and is unable to talk or see. His family says Danny’s medical bills have exceeded $2 million.

Gandhi was originally charged with felony hazing, but under the plea deal, he only pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of supplying alcohol to a minor. He is one of the four fraternity members that have pleaded guilty since April. Thomas Schultz and Harrison Reichman both entered plea agreements similar to Gandhi’s, but Schultz had to serve a 30-day sentence.

A sentencing hearing for Alec Wetzler, who pleaded guilty earlier this month, is scheduled for the beginning of August. Wetzler was named in the family lawsuit as the fraternity brother who made Santulli drink the beer from the tube. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor.

In that same lawsuit, it says that Gandhi is the brother who left Santulli after putting him back on the couch. Court documents show that Reichman is the fraternity member who carried Danny off of the couch and dropped him while taking him to another brother’s car. Reichman pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor.

Besides jail time, Gandhi’s, Reichman’s and Schultz’s sentence includes two years of unsupervised probation, 100 hours of community service and are required to attend a drug and alcohol training.

“You gave alcohol or beer, intoxicating liquor to an individual who is under the age of 21, are all of those allegations true?” Judge Jacobs asked Gandhi.

“Yes,” he said.

After the incident, the University of Missouri withdrew the fraternity’s recognition and Phi Gamma Delta’s national organization disbanded Mizzou’s chapter.

Trial dates have been scheduled for later this year for Samuel Morrison, Samuel Lane and Ryan Delanty who have also been charged in the case. Two other defendants, John O’Neill and Benjamin Parres, have jury trials set for January 2024.

The Santulli family has settled with 26 defendants in a civil case that included the fraternity brothers and the national Phi Gamma Delta Organization.