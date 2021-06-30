Fourth of July: Where is it legal to shoot off fireworks in the Kansas City area?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fireworks stands are popping up on both sides of the state line now that sales are legal ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

But just because you can buy fireworks in both Kansas and Missouri doesn’t mean you can buy or shoot them off in every city in the Kansas City area. Different cities across the metro have different rules, and many cities don’t allow them at all.

Fireworks sales can legally begin in Missouri starting June 20 through July 10. In Kansas, there’s a small window: You can only buy fireworks from June 27 to July 5.

So if you decide to make a sizzling purchase, where can you set them off at? We’ll break it down city-by-city for you.

Missouri

Belton: Fireworks can be discharged from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 28 through July 3 and until midnight on July 4. The possession, sale and/or use of bottle rockets, sky rockets and Roman candles is prohibited.

Blue Springs: Fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1-3 and from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4. Bottle rockets and aerial luminaries are prohibited.

Gladstone: The possession, sale and use of fireworks are prohibited in Gladstone under city ordinance.

Grandview: The sale or use of fireworks are not allowed in Grandview under city ordinance.

Independence: You can shoot off consumer fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and 5 and from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4, Independence police say. Sparkler bombs, sky Lanterns, and altered or combined fireworks are illegal. Read more Independence fireworks rules here.

Kansas City, Missouri: Shooting off fireworks is illegal in Kansas City under city ordinance.

Lee’s Summit: Fireworks can only be discharged on July 3 and 5 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight. Each house is required to have a Fireworks Use Permit before discharging fireworks within city limits.

Liberty: You can shoot non-aerial fireworks from 4-10 p.m. July 3-4. Aerial fireworks are allowed during the same timeframe for Liberty residents who live on 3-acre tracts of land or more.

North Kansas City: Fireworks are not permitted within city limits, according to city code.

Parkville: Fireworks are allowed 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1-5 and until midnight on July 4. Aerial fireworks can be sold and possessed, but can not be discharged in Parkville city limits.

Platte City: Fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 20 to July 3 and, this year, from noon to midnight on July 4 because it falls on a Sunday, according to Platte City code.

Raytown: Fireworks can be discharged between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10:00 p.m. July 5. To use fireworks in Raytown, you must get a permit from City Hall or the fire department.

Riverside: You can shoot off fireworks from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from June 26 to July 2 and on July 5, then from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 3-4. Bottle rockets are illegal.

Raymore: Fireworks are allowed to be discharged between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 1-3, and noon to midnight on July 4. Bottle rockets, Roman candles and aerial luminaries are not allowed.

Smithville: Fireworks can only be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from July 3-5. Bottle rockets are illegal in Smithville city limits.

Kansas

Bonner Springs: Fireworks are only allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3-4 in Bonner Springs. Bottle rockets and aerial luminaries are prohibited.

Gardner: Fireworks can only be discharged from from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3-5. Bottle rockets and any modified fireworks are illegal in Gardner.

Kansas City, Kansas: Fireworks can only be discharged from July 2-4 between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lawrence: The sale, possession and use of fireworks is illegal in Lawrence city limits, with the exception of novelty items such as party poppers, snappers, sparklers and toy smoke devices.

Leavenworth: Fireworks are illegal in the city of Leavenworth.

Leawood: Fireworks are prohibited in Leawood.

Lenexa: Fireworks are not allowed in Lenexa.

Merriam: Fireworks are illegal in Merriam, according to city ordinance.

Mission: Fireworks are prohibited in Mission.

Olathe: Fireworks are not allowed in Olathe.

Overland Park: It’s illegal to buy or use fireworks in Overland Park with some exceptions for novelty fireworks like snappers, snakes, toy pistols or canes with caps.

Prairie Village: Fireworks aren’t allowed in Prairie Village city limits.

Roeland Park: Nonpoisonous snakes, smoke bombs and items of similar composition; cone fountains and whistling fountains without report; sparklers and dipped sticks; and firecrackers are allowed in Roeland Park from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. July 3-4.

Shawnee: Fireworks are only allowed from 8 a.m. to midnight on June 27 to July 4 in Shawnee.

Tonganoxie: Fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 30 through July 4.