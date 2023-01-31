OLATHE, Kan. — A fourth person is charged with vandalizing Blue Valley High School earlier this month.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office charged 18-year-old Wade Schemenauer with burglary and criminal damage to property.

Court records show police arrested Schemenauer Monday. He posted bond and was released from custody the same day.

Schemenauer and three teenagers are accused of painting offensive language and pictures on the press box at the school’s football stadium January 16. Pictures and videos of the graffiti show it contained anti-semitic, racial and homophobic slurs.

The vandalism appeared to cause extensive damage to windows, walls and the door to the elevator. Some equipment from inside the press box was also damaged.

Schemenauer is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on the charges Feb. 8.

FOX4 is not naming the other three teenagers because they are charged as juveniles in the case.