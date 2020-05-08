Fourth person charged in connection to shooting death of Michigan Family Dollar security guard

FLINT, Mich. — A fourth person has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Michigan Family Dollar security guard who told a customer to put on a face mask, officials said Thursday.

Brya Bishop, 24, has been charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police investigating a violent crime and being an accessory after the fact to a felon, according to a statement from the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bishop’s mother and brother, Sharmel Teague and Ramonyea Bishop, and her stepfather, Larry Teague, were charged earlier this week in the Friday shooting death of security guard Calvin Munerlyn at the store in Flint.

After Munerlyn told Brya Bishop she needed a mask, he got into a verbal altercation with Sharmel Teague, according to the prosecutor’s office. Surveillance video confirms the incident, County Prosecutor David Leyton said earlier this week.

Brya Bishop left the store, but “Teague began yelling at Munerlyn who then told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her,” the prosecutor’s office said this week.

Under an executive order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, all retail employees and customers have to wear a mask.

Footage shows that immediately after the altercation, Teague left in an SUV, but about 20 minutes later, the SUV returned.

Two men — identified as Ramonyea Bishop and Larry Teague — entered the store, according to a statement Monday from the prosecutor’s office. One of them yelled at Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife, Leyton said. The other man, later identified as Ramonyea Bishop, then allegedly shot the security guard, the statement said.

Leyton said Thursday that Brya Bishop attempted to help her stepfather and brother after the shooting.

“Brya Bishop’s attempts to shield family members will not be tolerated and we will likewise hold anyone else involved in offering shelter and assistance to Larry Teague or Ramonyea Bishop accountable under the law,” Leyton said.

Brya Bishop is in custody at the Genesee County Jail. According to Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury, she won’t have a lawyer until her arraignment, which is scheduled for Friday morning.

Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop are still at large, charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony firearm and other charges. Leyton urged anyone with information related to their whereabouts to come forward. They are considered armed and dangerous and are not to be approached, according to the statement.

Sharmel Teague has been arraigned on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm and remains in jail with no bond. Her court hearing is set for May 14.

