RAYTOWN, Mo. — If you plan to buy a lottery ticket soon, perhaps Raytown is the place to do it.

The Missouri Lottery said for the fourth time this year, someone won $100,000 or more after buying a lottery ticket in Raytown.

One woman recently won $100,000 on a “50X Lucky” Scratchers ticket purchased at the Raytown Conoco on Highway 350. The winner claimed her prize at the Missouri Lottery’s KC office on Sept. 25.

But she’s not the only recent lottery winner out of Raytown.

In September, another person won $100,000 on a “Living Lucky with Luke Combs” ticket sold at the Raytown QuikTrip on Highway 350.

Back in May, someone else won $100,000 after buying a “Ca$h Plu$” ticket at the ZEDZ on Highway 350.

But the biggest win so far in Raytown happened in March. One person won $1 million with a winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket sold at the Minit Mart on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Jackson County, overall, has been fairly lucky this year. Missouri Lottery players in the county have won over $108 million in prizes, and more than $15 million in lottery proceeds have gone to education programs in the county.