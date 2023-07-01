FOX 4 is airing a new, educational program fall 2023 called Missouri Stem Explorers and the search for a host is underway.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX 4 is airing a new, educational program fall 2023 called Missouri STEM Explorers and the search for a host is underway.

“It’s a great opportunity,” twelve-year-old Ethan Feild said before his big audition.

He’s a self-proclaimed math and science nerd and thinks he’d be the perfect fit to host the STEM-based show.

“I enjoy being both in front and behind the camera editing and putting music behind it and everything like that,” Feild said.

He’s not the only hopeful looking to land the unique opportunity; dozens of other middle school age students auditioned over the holiday weekend and one of them will be selected to represent the metro.

The host will also receive a $5,000 scholarship from the Missouri 529 Scholarship Fund. Ethan’s mom Julia said, that the money would go a long way for Ethan’s future.

“He has two older sisters and so he kinda knows about what all that entails with going to college and schooling and so that would really help him out in order to meet his goals and see what the Lord has for him later on,” Feild said.

The show will air in Saturday mornings starting at 9 am in September. If your middle schooler wasn’t able to attend this weekend’s auditions, you can send in a video submission to Fox4kc.com/stem.