FOX News reporter Britt McHenry said MRI revealed she has a brain tumor

WASHINGTON — FOX News reporter Britt McHenry revealed on Twitter Thursday that she has a brain tumor and needs to undergo surgery.

McHenry tweeted that she was trying to keep the news private, but she wanted to let her followers know what was going on.

“I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent,” McHenry tweeted. “Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

McHenry said she received the news Thursday after an MRI, and she encouraged followers to get their check ups.

“Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups,” McHenry tweeted. “Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”

I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent.



I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 27, 2020