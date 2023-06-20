LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two teenage musicians are traveling thousands of miles to attend music camp this summer, thanks to the FOX4 Band of Angels.

Taisiia Sniehovska and Yaryna Versotska are both 16 years old. They are from Ukraine, but live in Poland because of the war.

Both teenagers are now in Lawrence attending the Midwestern Music Camp that is underway at the KU School of Music.

Steve Leisring, Associate Dean of Global Engagement and Special Performance Projects and Professor of Trumpet at KU met Taisiia in 2019 when he attended a trumpet festival in Poland. He met Yaryna at a different time.

Taisiia attended the online version of KU’s Midwestern Music Camp during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Then came the war.

Leisring stayed in touch with Taisiia’s family and worried about them when the war began.

“I wrote to the mom and asked if they were OK. Her response just freaked me out. She said ‘we’re in our basement hearing the awful sounds and they are getting closer,'” Leisring said.

At that point Leisring told Taisiia that he would have a trumpet for her when he saw her.

Leisring was able to deliver that instrument to her in Poland last summer. The donation was made possible thanks to donations from Leisring and KU trumpet students.

“It was really a touching moment because we also gave her a card and everyone signed it. I have about 20 trumpet students,” Leisring said.

The next day Taisiia’s mother gave Leisring an envelope containing a handmade bracelet for each person who signed the card.

Leisring already knew Mike Myers and of the FOX4 Band of Angels.

Myers heard about the girls talents and worked with Leisring to make sure the Band of Angels could sponsor the teenagers for a trip to the U.S. and the music camp at KU this summer.

“Really excited, but yeah, a bit nervous,” Yaryna said about coming to the U.S.

“It’s like you have to do all things alone yourself. Mom is not right here,” Taisiia said.

Leisring and other instructors said they are very impressed with the girls.

“They’re really good for their age. And they’re really interested,” Leisring said.

They are first and second chair in the top band at camp. The girls also say they are enjoying themselves during the short visit.

“It’s fun,” Taisiia said.

“It’s really cool. I like it,” Yaryna said.

The teenagers will be in Lawrence and the Kansas City area for another week before flying back to Poland.

The FOX4 Band of Angeles raises money to make sure talented teenagers have instruments to play and also pays for students to attend summer music camps.

More information about Band of Angeles can be found online at bandofangeles.org.