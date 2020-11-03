FOX4 Election Day Forecast: Sunny and warm Tuesday!

As you get ready to plan a trip to the polls on Tuesday, let’s take a look at what you could be dealing with if you have to wait in long lines. The only issue that you may run into will likely be in the morning, as temps will be in the low to possibly mid 40s all across the metro.

Possible temps as of 6 AM Election Day morning.

So the jackets will be a good idea if your plan is to go early and wait in line (possibly outside and socially distanced). But once the sun comes up, temps will be warming quickly back to the 70s by the afternoon!

Official Election Day forecast

So, no weather problems throughout the day and even if you’re going after work and have to wait through the 7 PM hour, clear skies and temps will only fade into the 60s by then. All in all, it looks good for early November to make your voice heard.