KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Abby Eden signed off from the FOX4 anchor desk for the last time on Thursday surrounded by family, co-workers, plus Pop-Tarts & cake, punctuating more than 12 years sharing Kansas City’s stories from Signal Hill.

“I’ve always taken our motto, ‘Working for You,’ really seriously. My job as a journalist, and a journalist working for FOX4, working for you, I’ve tried to put our viewer first and I’m so thankful I did, because you all have given it back to me a million-fold,” Eden shared from the set.

“Our viewers, all of you, have been so kind to me through all of these years, especially in the last week, and you gave me this career. You are a one of a kind community and I am so thankful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She announced her departure last week, and we were able to catch up with some former colleagues who wanted to wish her well in her next adventure:

In addition to many messages from viewers over the past week, her current co-workers also paid tribute on Thursday;

Meterologist Karli Ritter shared this on her Instagram page, Meterologist Michelle Bogowith shared this on Facebook.