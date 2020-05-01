FOX4 investigates: How effective are ventilators at treating patients with COVID-19?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first horrific weeks of the coronavirus pandemic many of the very sick were hooked up to ventilator, unable to breathe on their own.

It is a life-saving machine, but the more doctors learn about COVID-19, some have become reluctant to use them on patients with the virus.

On Monday night, FOX4 Problem Solver Linda Wagar investigates how effective the machines are, and whether there are others that are better at treating patients with COVID-19.

She analyzes studies and talks to doctors who have learned lessons from patients who have been treated domestically, and in China and Italy. Get the facts about what doctors are saying works best and gives patients the greatest chance of survival.