KANSAS CITY, Mo. – WDAF-TV FOX4, the Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., television station servicing the Kansas City area (DMA #33), is launching a new hour-long, live, local weekday newscast at 4pm. “FOX4 News at 4pm” will debut on Monday, June 27, and serve as the cornerstone for a two-and-a-half-hour block of local news.

“FOX4 News at 4pm” will be anchored by Loren Halifax and Christel Bell, both who bring knowledge, perspective, and deep personal connections to the communities served by the station.

The newscast features a variety of new segments including, “Saving Smart,” consumer news spotlighting money-saving deals and the lowest gas prices in the KC Metro for viewers. Other highlights include, “Health Headlines,” a weekend community calendar, “Top 4 at 4,” and “Working for You” stories. The “Top 4 at 4” will highlight box office movies, popular streaming shows, Billboard’s current music hits, viral videos, and the New York Time’s Best Sellers.

And, as the November election approaches, “ FOX4 News at 4pm” will provide special reports from the campaign trail.

“We are excited to be expanding our local news broadcasts and to be generating more local content for our viewers across the Kansas City metro area,” said Tracy Brogden Miller, Vice President, and General Manager of WDAF-TV FOX4.

“Adding more hours of news is another demonstration of our commitment to the communities we serve. While these newscasts will give viewers an early look at the day’s top news stories, they also provide in-depth reporting on a wide range of important issues.”

Below is the new FOX4 afternoon show lineup beginning on Monday, June 27:

12pm FOX4 News at noon

1pm Rachael Ray

2pm Judge Judy

2:30pm Family Feud

3:30pm Jeopardy

4pm FOX4 News at 4pm

# # #

About FOX4 and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

In 1949, WDAF-TV became the first television station to broadcast in Kansas City. With more than 60 hours of news programming every week, FOX 4 is continuing 72 years of excellence and service to the Kansas City Community. WDAF-TV FOX4, is an affiliate of the Nexstar Media Group.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Media Contact: Carrie Hibbeler Community Affairs Director WDAF-TV FOX4 816-753-4567 carrie.hibbeler@fox4kc.com