KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a day long telethon, FOX4’s Love Fund for Children has triggered the $15,000 matching donation from the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Twenty-five dollar donations are enough to provide a backpack stocked with school supplies for one student. The goal this year is to raise enough money for 8,000 backpacks, after helping 7,000 students in 2021.

“We know with inflation and with the economy, parents are still feeling it out of COVID and so we need to buffer those edges and we can support the entire family, really wrap our arms around the entire family,” said KCPS Education Foundation Director Nicole Collier White.

A donated backpack with donated supplies, says White, allows students and their families to focus on the long list of other materials they have to buy to get ready for the school year at a moment when everything seems to be getting more expensive.

The Power and Light District, Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, and Minsky’s Pizza all donated a portion of their proceeds to the cause on Thursday.”

The goal is to help students, “start their education experience with all the resources they need so they can focus on their education,” said Power and Light District Director of Marketing Rachel Waller.

“Our mission is to fulfill unique, unmet needs for local children,” said Love Fund Executive Director Amanda Jackson. “We know it’s a proven fact that when kids have these supplies, it prepares them to have a more successful school year.”

