FOX4 reporter, survivors share colon cancer stories and urge early action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and FOX4 reporter Matt Stewart shared his colon cancer diagnosis with viewers to encourage them to get a colonoscopy.

“I never thought at the age of 45 I’d be a colon cancer survivor, but thank goodness for early intervention.” Stewart said, ” I have my wife to thank for encouraging me to make an appointment.”

Stewart admitted he put off making a colonoscopy appointment for months until his wife threatened to make one for him. After going through the routine exam, doctors discovered cancer cells on a polyp, a small growth on the inside lining of a colon. They had removed.

“I did all kinds of tests afterwards and then went to a colorectal surgeon who recommended surgery to cut out part of my colon, just in case there were cancer cells still there,” Stewart said.

Surgery led to a one-night stay in the hospital. A biopsy of the colon revealed good news: it had not spread. No chemotherapy needed.

“I just need to get another colonoscopy this fall. If all is clear then, it should be every three years,” Stewart said. “I don’t have a family history of colon cancer, so this routine colonoscopy – and my wife’s insistence – might have saved my life. If I had waited until the age of 50 to get it, it might’ve been too late.”

FOX4’s Matt Stewart at Cancer Survivors Park in Kansas City, Mo.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for both men and women. Doctors recommend you get a colonoscopy every five years beginning at the age of 45.

Stewart spoke on air with two other colon cancer survivors – a man who found out he was stage-four ten years before most people get checked and a woman who discovered colon cancer during a colonoscopy at age 50. Both went through months of painful chemotherapy to get back to health.

“Not in my wildest dreams could I have ever imagined I’d be involved in something of this magnitude,” Phillip Alan Dawson II, said.

The stage-four colon cancer survivor said he has gone through 12 rounds of chemotherapy, and he will have surgery in April. The hope is he will end up cancer free.

Stewart said early diagnosis is key.

“I was able to avoid chemo and major surgery thanks to my early diagnosis,” Stewart said. “I get it. Talking about your colon is embarrassing. Getting a colonoscopy is uncomfortable. But it could be the difference between life and an early death. So please, swallow your pride and get checked when you turn 45. And if you’re younger than that and feel something is wrong with your GI tract, get it checked right away. Colon cancer is very treatable if it’s caught early.”