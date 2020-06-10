FOX4 talks to Kansas City Ultimate Tagger Ross Forte

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City native Ross Forte got some primetime air time playing the role of the Viking on FOX’s Ultimate Tag. Forte told FOX4 he’s always been an athlete, but traversing the tag course is no joke.

“We actually had training for a week or two where we got to test the different courses, and they brought in these very, very athletic people that we got to practice on these obstacles and get familiar with everything, and practice what it’s like to be chasing someone down while you’re navigating these obstacles, going for the tag. There is a lot that goes into it,” he said.

That 6’8” dude who looks in fact like a Norse deity wasn’t always a Viking. Forte used to rock he purple and gold of North Kansas City High School and sting opponents on the baseball field and basketball court.

His court of chaos these days is the Ultimate Tag arena.

“We have all these crazy, fun characters, and I think that is actually a big part of the show,” he said.

ULTIMATE TAG: The Viking (Ross Forte). CR: Drew Hermann / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

ULTIMATE TAG: Tagger The Viking (Ross Forte) in the “No One’s Faster than The Flow” episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Wednesday, June 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX Media LLC.

ULTIMATE TAG: Tagger The Viking (Ross Forte, R) chases a contestant in the No One’s Faster than The Flow episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Wednesday, June 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX Media LLC.

Forte has been chilling in Hollywood and working on his acting career for the past five years. He has been in several movies, but a dating show appearance led a producer to tag him for primetime TV.

When in Viking mode, Forte says calm is usurped by plundering and pillaging game show participants.

“I just go for it, you know. I pretend that I am this guy that came from this island who was recruited to play Ultimate Tag, and I am super serious and just intense and like a blood-thirsty Viking war machine,” he said.

“I’m very grateful that I’ve been out here training. I’ve been learning the craft, and so if this does present other opportunities. I’ll definitely be prepared and be ready.”

Catch Ultimate Tag Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX4.