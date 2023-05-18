KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 reported a story on Monday, May 15 about traffic flow at Kansas City International Airport where we incorrectly cited the impact and intent for an ordinance amendment proposed by a group of Kansas City councilmembers.

Item 230404 is related to repealing a condition for traffic improvements for an ordinance passed in June of 2022 that rezoned an area at N.W. Cookingham and N. Ambassador, which is directly east of the economy lots across Interstate 29/U.S. 71 Highway.

FOX4 regrets the error and apologizes for the mistake.