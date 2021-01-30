FOX4 Weekend Review: See some of the top stories from this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Life is busy and keeping up with everything during the regular work week can be challenging. FOX4 is Working for You to provide some of the top stories from online this week in this edition of FOX4 Weekend Review:

KCPD releases video of incident at Chiefs game that ended in arrest of Trey Songz

R&B artist Trey Songz made headlines earlier this week after spending a night behind bars in Kansas City Sunday night.

Kansas City attorney John O’Connor told FOX4 he’s representing Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, and confirmed the artist was arrested for allegedly punching a Kansas City police officer during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Sunday night.

Read the full story with reporting from FOX4’s Sean McDowell here

Young Chiefs fan learns hard lesson after raising money for Super Bowl trip

Kobe Eyerly is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. He said he’s loved the team his entire life, and he and his dad, Gabe Eyerly, watch the team every week together and always get into the action.

Excited after the team’s AFC Championship triumph, Kobe’s parents said they saw their 9-year-old in tears when they started discussing the cost of Super Bowl tickets.

Read about what Kobe had been planning to do with money he was saving in a story from FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt

After streetlight falls on KC man’s car, city refuses to pay

Problem Solver Linda Wagar spoke with Parker McDaniel about a misfortune that happened right after Christmas when a streetlight fell on his car.

Repairs were going to cost him thousands of dollars, and worse, McDaniel said Kansas City denied a claim he filed for damages.

Read Wagar’s report about why the city believes it isn’t liable and what the next steps are for McDaniel here

Johnson County making changes after seniors wait in the cold for COVID-19 vaccine

FOX4 received a tip from a viewer on Twitter about long lines outside of the Okun Fieldhouse in Johnson County where seniors were waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

“I was alarmed, would be a very good word,” said Shelly Little, who dropped her parents off for their vaccine appointments on a day where temperatures fell below freezing.

FOX4’s Shannon O’Brien went to the fieldhouse where county officials apologized for what happened and vowed to make changes

Thief steals man’s truck right out of KC dealership’s garage, causing thousands in damage

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a man who stole a truck right out of a Northland dealership’s service garage.

“I was shocked. They sent me a picture — ‘Do you know this guy?’ I was like, no. I’ve never seen him in my life,” Eric Rammelsburg said.

FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt reports on where the investigation stands and what happened after Rammelsburg’s truck was found on the side of the road

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android