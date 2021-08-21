FOX4’s Band of Angels surprises Blue Springs student with new instrument

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — FOX4 has partnered with Meyer Music for 12 years to provide more than 2,500 donated instruments to band students around the Kansas City metro.

Saturday morning Mike Meyer surprised a sophomore on Blue Springs High School’s marching band with a Bach Stradivarius Trumpet.

Andrew Bain had been playing his beginners level trumpet since fourth grade and was mowing lawns to save for a new one. He had absolutely no idea the Band of Angels was going ot give him one live on FOX4’s morning show.

“I was speechless,” said Bain. “I’m like, I’ve been mowing for this and I get this for free!”

“I was actually in shock,” said Bain’s mom Joni Bain. “I’m going to cry again. This is a dream of his to have something that we never would have been able to provide him. I can’t say thank you enough for that.”

You can make more moments like this possible by donating your used instruments to Band of Angels at any of the Meyer Music locations. They refurbish them and put them into the hands of band students who will breathe new life into the old instruments.