KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro awoke Wednesday to snow covering the roads and continuing to fall from the sky.

The conditions made it difficult for drivers to get around town, even with snow plow drivers working overnight to clear the roads. Anywhere with a road that has a slight incline made it difficult for traffic.

FOX4’s John Pepitone reported on the conditions on Signal Hill, at 31st and Southwest Trafficway, with the snow pelting him in the face as he spoke.

“I can tell you being out in it, when I bite into a York Peppermint Pattie, I get the sensation of artic winds whipping my face with frozen snow pellets. And that’s what’s happening out here today,” Peptione said.

“I don’t need a candy bar to experience that out here today,” Pepitone said.

The line is from a commercial for the candy that was popular in the 1980s.

Kansas City, Missouri road crews have treated the 31st Street hill, and the normally treacherous street is passable Wednesday morning. The news wasn’t as good for Southwest Trafficway, where drivers had trouble getting up the slight incline from I-35 to 31st Street.

Road crews are out on both sides of the state line working to clear the snow that fell overnight and early Wednesday morning before another round of snow moves in Wednesday evening.