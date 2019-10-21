Join FOX4 and climb 42 flights of stairs at the American Lung Association’s ‘Fight for Air Climb’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time to start training! Join FOX4 at the American Lung Association’s "Fight for Air Climb" this March where participants take on a skyscraper.

To raise money for those affected by lung disease, participating climbers will take on 902 steps on 42 floors. Adding to the fun, FOX4's Pat McGonigle and Loren Halifax will be emceeing the event.

According to the American Lung Association, 32 million people are affected by lung disease in the U.S. Funds raised during the "Fight for Air Climb" go toward research, programs and advocacy efforts.

The climb is held at One Kansas City Place located at 12th and Main streets, across from the Power & Light District. It starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

If you can't make it to the event, you can still donate to the American Lung Association here.

Here are some FAQ’s

EVENT is located where?

Our event takes place at One Kansas City Place. 1200 Main, Kansas City, MO

PACKET PICK UP-(SKIP THE LINES THE DAY OF EVENT)

Packet pick up takes place FRIDAY, Feb. 28 th from 10am – 6pm. (The $100 goal must be met to pick up packets)

from 10am – 6pm. (The $100 goal must be met to pick up packets) Address: 8400 W 110 th St, Ste 130, Overland Park, KS 66210

St, Ste 130, Overland Park, KS 66210 Bring any donations you have collected to reach the $100 goal

Climbers will receive bib and event day t-shirt

One person can pick up for the team. Please communicate with your team, if one person is picking up for team.

Day of Event Packet Pick up will be AVAILABLE Sunday morning

PARKING:

A PARKING PASS is required to park for FREE in the parking garage of One Kansas City Place. Have this printed or downloaded to your mobile device to show attendant. The attendant will provide a hard copy to place in your car.

The Parking garage is located on Main between 12th and 13th

REGISTRATIONS:

online registration closes WEDNESDAY at 10am.

If you need to register after online registration close its NO WORRIES! Call Leslie at 913.353.9166 or Emily at 913.353.9165. We will get you registered.

Day of event registration and donation are accepted the morning of Sunday, March 1.

Registration/CHECK IN opens at 7:00 am on Sunday.

START TIME:

WAVE Times are assigned to all climb teams and individual climbers and posted on the main page of the website.

All Ultimate climbers start at 7:30am

Your WAVE time will be sent to you THURSDAY, after online registration closes.

What to do when you arrive the Day of EVENT:

Turn in any monies and settle up any fundraising goal minimums and you will be given your packet

In your packet – TWO Important things- a ticket to get your event t-shirt and your bib

Check any additional gear you might not want to climb with at Gear Check, located on 2 nd floor

floor 8am Opening ceremony and remarks will be made.

Enjoy Family Entertainment throughout the day

Climb at a pace most comfortable to you

If you signed up with a team you all will go at the same WAVE time.

Are you climbing for the Mimosa? Don’t forget about the Post Party Celebration at No Other Pub- CLICK HERE TO RSVP- this way they know how many to expect.

39.099727 -94.578567