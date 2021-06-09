FOX4’s Marcus Officer gets a pie in the face — all to help Kansas City kids

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — FOX4 reporter Marcus Officer took a pie in the face to help get the word out about a special event organized for Saturday, June 12, 2021.

It’s all part of a day of family fun planned by Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA. The organization is holding it’s 16th-annual CARnival for CASA event Saturday at Unity Village in Lee’s Summit. The event runs from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Load the kids in the car and head out to the socially-distanced afternoon of fun.

While the majority of the event will happen inside or around your car, organizers say it will still have the feel of a carnival. There will be exotic animals on display, time to decorate your car for a parade, and even carnival games to play from your car window.

The event is a fundraiser for CASA, which advocates for hundreds of abused and neglected children in our community every year.

