Frank Clark paying for 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro’s funeral

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play in the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs star Frank Clark is helping the grieving family of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro pay for his funeral expenses.

LeGend was killed while he slept on Monday, June 29 when someone fired shots into his apartment near 63rd and Paseo.

The case has generated widespread outrage in the community, with people pleading for information in the case.

LeGend’s mother, Charron Powell, tells FOX4 that Clark is covering the cost of her son’s funeral.

Clark tweeted out his love for the 4-year-old Friday saying, “RIP young LeGend Taliferro. Crazy in the midst of a movement we still manage to do foolish things. He was killed as he slept in his home due to gun violence. His mother, Charron Powell needs us. Let his name be heard.”

RIP young LeGend Taliferro. Crazy In the midst of a movement we still manage to do foolish things. He was killed as he slept in his home due to gun violence. His mother, Charron Powell needs us. Let his name be heard. ♥️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/x7nuk4cD8D — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) July 3, 2020

Legend was born with a heart condition and had open-heart surgery when he was just 5 months old.

At a rally Wednesday, Powell thanked the community for their support.

“This is hard, and the support y’all have been giving me has helped me along the way,” Powell said. “We appreciate everything.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: