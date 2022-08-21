OTTAWA, Kan. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating reports of stolen mail from two neighborhoods.

Deputies responded to a call around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning about mailboxes being left open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road.

Later that afternoon, a resident contacted deputies after finding unopened mail laying on the roadside in the 2000 block of Shawnee Road. In addition, during the investigation, Deputies discovered that mail was stolen out of mailboxes between Eisenhower Road, Indiana Road, Shawnee Road, and Reno Road.

However, Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners.

The investigation is still ongoing, and arrangements are being made to return mail to the proper residences. Also, the Sheriff’s Office requests to be contacted at 785-242-3800. if anyone finds mail laying along any roadways in the areas.

