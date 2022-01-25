Freak accident while playing has Kansas City 2-year-old fighting for his life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What began as a day of fun for a little boy ended with an air ambulance flight to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

What started out as a freak accident quickly turned into a medical emergency leaving 2-year-old Wesley Garrett fighting for his life.

“It hurts. Helpless. Yeah, very helpless. I just wish we could take it all away,” said Wesley’s mom Beth Dressback.

Wesley Garrett, a typical 2-year-old, happy always smiling and of course a big ole Kansas City Chiefs fan.

“He’s very energetic, full of life. He loves Chiefs, his favorite player’s Travis Kelce. Just a full life kid. That just had a very tragic accident,” Brandon Garrett, Wesley’s dad said.

The incident happening Saturday as Wesley played with his siblings and friends, like he always did.

He hit his head and popped back up and returned to playing, but 20 minutes after hitting his head, the toddler became unresponsive.

“I immediately knew something was wrong, because he could not fixate on me, or his mom, or his brother,” Brandon Garrett said.

Wesley had a seizure for the next 40 minutes, as air medics rushed him to Children’s Mercy, where doctors immediately put the boy into a medically induced coma.

Then, doctors discovered an enlarged left ventricle in his brain, now for more than four days he’s been battling in the hospital.

“He’s a fighter, and any of the nurses would tell you that, that he is very strong, strong willed,” Wesley’s dad said.

His mom and dad leaning on their faith and prayers, for their little boy to pull through.

“At this point, just prayers, lots and lots of prayers. We have an amazing support system behind us and our family and our friends. They’ve been there through us with us through this all we just want prayers to for speedy recovery,” Brandon Garrett said.

Both of Wesley’s parents emphasize how grateful they are for the staff at children’s mercy hospital, saying they are going above and beyond for their son.