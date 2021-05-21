Free agent CB Bashaud Breeland visits with Minnesota Vikings, reports say

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two years of signing one-year deals with the Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback Bashaud Breeland finds himself in the familiar position of free agency.

Reports say that, the seven year veteran has most recently visited with the Minnesota Vikings as he continues his search for a landing spot.

New story. Bashaud Breeland is 1 of the top corners still available in free agency. He visited the Vikings today & the trip puts his possible return to the Chiefs in doubt. https://t.co/Pq9Qnu4JT6 — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) May 20, 2021

Minnesota made a splash at the position this offseason when they signed former Arizona Cardinals corner Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $8 million contract.

The addition of Breeland would secure two starting corners for the upcoming season.

In two years in Kansas City, Breeland played in 27 games and started 26 of them. He brought in 4 interceptions and deflected 17 passes.

Chiefs fans will remember his interception in the first half of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers and his 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2019 season.

Although Breeland is no stranger to free agency, the former Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers defensive back has been active on social media in reaction to still not having a contract.

The same day the Chiefs traded for Vikings corner Mike Hughes, Breeland tweeted, “Welp there u go.”

Welp there u go — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 14, 2021

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football tweeted a question out asking who the most underrated cornerback in the NFL is and Breeland respoinded:

This a no brainer…… https://t.co/lBuCSjde6e — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 19, 2021

“This is a no brainer……”

Get what you deserve brother nothingless — King me (@sammywatkins) May 21, 2021

Former Chiefs teammate and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins replied to one of Breeland’s tweets addressing the speculation of his contract negotiations.

“Get what you deserve brother nothing less,” Watkins said.

As of May 21, Breeland is still a free agent and while he searches for a new home, a reunion with the Chiefs is not off the table.

Currently, Kansas City has several young prospects on the roster ahead of minicamp in a few months and Breeland is regarded as one of the top available players left in free agency.