Free COVID-19 tests in Warrensburg next week

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Johnson County, Missouri Community Health Services is offering free COVID-19 PCR tests on Tuesday, January 25 at First Baptist Church in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Tests will be administered from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1302 Maguire Street for symptomatic patients. Appointments are required and can be requested online.

Once registration is complete, patients will receive an email to select their appointment time.

PCR tests are sent to the Missouri State Lab and results will be available in 24-48 hours.

JCCHS reminds patients that receive tests to remain isolated until they receive results.