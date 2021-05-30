Free fishing days happening in Kansas next weekend

Foggy fall sunrise on Lake of the Ozarks while bass fishing. Portrait version of this image also available.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — If you haven’t got around to buying a fishing permit in Kansas this year then you’re in luck next weekend at least.

Free fishing will take place in Kansas on June 5 and June 6.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says on those days, all residents and visitors in Kansas can fish without a valid fishing license.

All public lands, equipment, length and creel restrictions still apply.

Free fishing days in Missouri won’t take place until the following weekend on June 12 and June 13.

However, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a free catfishing clinic on the Missouri River on June 5 and June 6 in Blue Springs.

Those who attend will learn about catfishing on the river and how to prepare their catch for cooking.

The sessions will include actual fishing time on the river.

MDC said this program is appropriate for families including children age 13 and older.

The first session will start at noon on Saturday, June 5, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android