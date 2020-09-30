Free foraging and outdoor cooking classes on tap in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Autumn is the harvest season, and during October the Missouri Department of Conservation will offer free foraging classes at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

The Gorman Discovery Center will be preparing a wild eats table for three sessions on Saturday October 3, 2020. “May the Forage Be with You” will include treats such as hickory nuts, walnuts, pawpaw’s, and persimmons.

The sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The sessions will be outdoors so if you plan on attending you need to dress for the weather.

Registration is required. Click here to register. The Gorman Discovery Center is observing all recommended COVID-19 precautions and locally required mask mandates. Participants will be asked to use safety measures such as social distancing.