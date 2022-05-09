KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cost of everything from gas to groceries is costing everyone more now than it did a year ago.

Organizations across the metro say rising costs hit everyone hard.

That’s why the Kansas City, Missouri, Heath Department partnered with Harvesters to give away groceries to people and families in need of food assistance.

The organizations plan to give away a variety of fruits and vegetables for free. The giveaway will happen Tuesday, May 10.

Giveaways are planned for the second Tuesday of every month for the foreseeable future.

The grocery giveaway takes place at the health department’s location near East 24th Street and Troost Avenue. It begins at 1:30 p.m. and continues until supplies run out each giveaway.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.