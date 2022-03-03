KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convoy of truckers, similar to the one seen north of the border in Canada, called “The People’s Convoy or Freedom Convoy” will be in the Kansas City area on Friday.

According to the Facebook group Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy, the truckers left a truck stop Thursday afternoon in Aurora, Colorado, taking Interstate 70 across Kansas, and will be stopping for the night in Salina before heading into Kansas City.

The convoy is expected to leave Salina at around 9 a.m. CT and “slow roll” through Junction City and Topeka for trucks to stop and collect donations.

After passing through Topeka, the convoy will take I-70 to I-435 South around Kansas City at noon before joining I-70 again and heading for Oak Grove at around 1 p.m. where they plan to stop at the Petro Travel Center.

Lt. Candace Breshears with the Kansas Highway Patrol said that the agency is aware of the situation.

“We have intelligence officers that are monitoring that situation and gaining information,” Breshears said. “We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to make sure that our citizens and those traveling through our state are as safe as possible.”

Kansas Turnpike Authority Director of Engineering David Jacobson said that multiple departments are aware of the traveling protest.

“Our toll department and our incident management center are monitoring that,” Jacobson said. “They are aware that it’s coming through Kansas.”

The Freedom Convoy got its start in Canada and has since garnered international attention as the truckers protested against vaccine mandates. The truckers blocked border trade between the U.S. and Canada, faced off with police in Ottawa and have caused Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers to stop the protests. The Canadian movement received large support from American Conservatives which could prove to be important in the upcoming midterm elections of 2022.

To see the Facebook post containing the full list of convoy travel plans from March 3-5, click here. The Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy group states that it is standing up for freedoms and is dedicated to fighting unlawful mandates peacefully and effectively.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.