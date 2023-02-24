KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple wrecks are being reported across the Kansas City metro as freezing rain moves across the area.

The entire metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 p.m.

The Buck O’Neil Bridge at 169 Highway is closed in both directions due to a six-vehicle crash.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound I-670 just past Genessee Street.

A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 past 40 Highway near the Truman Sports Complex is causing a major back up.

A crash involving multiple vehicles has also closed the three left lanes on eastbound I-70 at I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Leawood, Kansas, Police Departments reports it’s working multiple crashes on westbound I-435 at the K-10 interchange.

The Overland Park Police Department has moved to walk-in accident reporting. This means drivers involved in non-injury wrecks in which the vehicle is still drivable need to report their wreck at the police station on a later date.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.