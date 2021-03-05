‘Frenchie Friday’ at a Kansas City park makes Friday even better

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What’s better than it being Friday?

Frenchie Friday at a metro dog park, that’s what! Check out all the smiling pups running around in the video above.

Katie’s Kennel hosts the weekly meetup at the River Market Dog Park. You’ll find the park east of Locust Lane between East Third and East Fifth Streets.

The meet up takes place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday starting March 5th.

Let your dogs run, play and socialize for the hour. You may even get in on a fun themed day when organizers offer things like pup cakes, paw painting, and a selfie booth!

The event isn’t limited to French Bulldogs. Any bulldog, pug, or breed with a “smooshed” face is welcome.

Katie’s Kennel also offers rides to the park, for a fee, if you can’t get your favorite friend there.