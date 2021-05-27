Frequent rain, more storms causing trouble for many Kansas City area residents

MISSION, Kan. — The frequent rain is causing headaches for some Kansas City metro residents.

From May 15-23, it rained every day in the KC area. The streak finally ended on Monday, but that didn’t mean the rain was over as residents saw Thursday when storms and heavy rain once again hit.

Consequently, several dangerous incidents happened. In Mission, the wind and heavy rain knocked over a tree Thursday that hit a power pole, causing traffic lights at the intersection of 51st Street and Lamar Avenue to stop working.

The intersection is less than a mile away from Rushton Elementary School where students released early for the last day of school. Luckily, no one was injured.

And business owners who are expecting the warm weather of summer to bring back customers were frustrated by another downpour.

“People come here and are like, ‘The patio is nice today. Let’s go outside,'” said Everardo Alvarez, owner of The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen. “And sometimes it’s raining, so they are like let’s go inside. So it’s between coming and going.”

Andrew Kenney recently moved to Kansas City from Arizona. He said the change in weather has been quite the adjustment.

“I have gotten used to the fact that I am going to have to rotate through shoes a lot because it takes them a couple days to dry out,” he said.

The rain has also been the cause of some property damage across the Kansas City area. During this recent stretch of storms, several counties have reported flash flooding, most recently Miami and Franklin counties in Kansas and Henry County, Missouri.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android