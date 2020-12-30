Fretting over receiving your stimulus check? You’re not alone

If you are anxiously awaiting your $600 stimulus deposit from the IRS, Social media chatter suggests you are in good company.
Americans across the country took to Twitter on Wednesday to express their anxiety, excitement and, of course, gripes about the size of the forthcoming stimulus check.
Some were funny and some were just a little depressing. Here’s a look at a few of our favorites.
According to Treasury Secretary Steve Munchin, direct deposits of the payment should have begun appearing in bank accounts as early as Tuesday night, with paper stimulus checks being mailed Wednesday.
“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” Mnuchin said in a statement. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”
Mnuchin added that the Get My Payment tracking tool on the IRS website, which has been temporarily unavailable, will be accessible again “later this week.”
Americans who make under $75,000 per year are due to receive a one-time $600 check based on their 2019 income for them as well as for dependents under the age of 17. The payments are gradually diminished for people making more than $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples, and phased out completely for income levels of $87,000 for individuals and $174,000 for couples.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.