KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow was falling Thursday even as the sun went down. It may have you wondering what the commute will be like on Friday.

While the roads look clear and seem to be okay, officials say overnight freezing could lead to issues on the road.

“Right now our plan is to add more salt. What we’ve been seeing is, once the sun goes down the temperature drops. So we’re going to see an automatic refreeze. So every crew is intending on adding more salt tonight,” Markl Johnson with the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

MoDOT said it sent out extra teams Thursday evening to get that salt on the ground. The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants you to be safe, but they are over this weather too.

“I think everyone’s looking forward to spring,” Sgt. Bill Lowe with MSHP said. “It’s just maintaining a good speed and being patient and just being safe to get there and always having that seatbelt on. That’s definitely a key.”

While roads were clear late in the afternoon there were a number of accidents around the drive time hour. MoDOT said with these temperatures drivers have to take precautions.

“Looks can be deceiving. It might look clear, but you’d never know what’s lurking underneath your vehicle and there could be a slick spot anywhere literally anywhere while you’re driving,” Johnson said.

To get you where you want to go, Lowe said to remember it’s not only about your safety.

“Driving is not a selfish act. It’s a selfless act. Because it’s not just about you, it’s about everybody else around you. So making sure that that you’re taking your time, increasing your following this and maintaining a good speed for the conditions of the roadway,” Lowe said.

He also reminds drivers to take an extra ten to fifteen minutes to get to work and go a little slower than normal. With snow refreezing it will be hard to see a possible ice patch.

