KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snowmageddon hit Kansas City with half a foot of snow Thursday morning. In some places a few inches more. Roads saw slide offs and close calls.

If you’re wondering what is in store for Friday morning’s commute — more of the same.

“I would not encourage anyone to go out in this weather,” KCMO’s Director of Public Works Michael Shaw said.

Just when you may have thought spring is on the way half a foot of snow dumped on the Kansas City metro.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said he spent much of Thursday helping drivers stuck on the road.

“We’ve just seen some really bad conditions with just the roads overall, all the roads are covered,” Lowe said.

He said Friday drivers need to be careful as well.

“You really have to be aware of that is not going to clear off overnight, that it’s it’s going to possibly refreeze or it’s going to stay frozen. So you’re going to have to drive in a manner that is still conducive to those conditions,” Lowe said.

With snowfall starting in the morning and not tapering off until the afternoon it means extra work for crews on both sides of the state line. Markl Johnson with the Missouri Department of Transportation said the majority of the roads are still considered covered.

“They’re going to be working at least through 5, 6, 7 o’clock tonight to get the majors done just the majors for 35, I-70, I-29 etcetera Once those are done, they’ll move over to the minor routes, the lettered routes in the outer road so big we still have a lot of work to do,” Johnson said.

On the Kansas side, the Kansas Department of Transportation says they will be working into the night too getting rock salt on the ground and clearing known danger spots. Delaney Tholen with KDOT says refreezing is their greatest concern for drivers on the road.

“We also want to warn drivers that some areas are clear some areas are snow packed, they have layers of ice ramps, bridges and less frequently traveled roads and more isolated areas are also going to be rougher than some of the busier spots,” Tholen said.

“Stay off the roads as much as possible. This is a significant snow event. Safety first,” Shaw said.

Some other things the MSHP wants to remind drivers of is to wear your seatbelt because you don’t know when someone could slide into you or you could slide off the road yourself. Make sure to watch your speed and go slower than normal, and give yourself extra time to get wherever you are going so you are more likely to take your time and be safe.

