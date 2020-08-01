Friday morning crash leaves one person dead

BASEHOR, Kan. – One woman has died, and a man was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report reveals a driver in a 2012 Honda Accord was eastbound on 24-40 highway, just west of 150th Street in Basehor and was not able to stop and hit the back of a 2008 Victory motorcycle.

The passenger of the motorcycle, Tamra Walters, of Tonganoxie died from her injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious conditions. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.