KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Kansas City Police Department responded to a shooting Friday morning that left one person with serious injuries.

Just after 6:30 a.m. officers received a call for a shooting in the 3500 block of Roberts Street. There police located one victim with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released on a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474 -8477.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.