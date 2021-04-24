Friday night hit-and-run crash stuns north KCK neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A fatal hit and run crash has stunned a north Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood.

Friday night around 8:52 p.m., Kansas City, Kansas police responded to reports of a crash on North 10th Street.

When they arrived, they found a pedestrian critically injured.

The victim was transported to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle left the scene of the crash and is described as a white or silver SUV-style vehicle pulling a black, enclosed trailer.

Haider Halum was closing the popular EL Rio Bravo grocery store when he heard sirens racing toward the intersection.

“Last night I was closing the door getting ready to leave here and then I look across the street and there was a lot of police, a lot of noise,“ Halum said.

He ran to help, but it was too late. Police had established a boundary.

“They had the yellow tape, they had it there so nobody could have crossed and seen what was going on,“ Halum said

A 15-year-old neighbor saw the whole thing happen. He can’t comprehend how or why someone would leave the scene like this.

“That’s honestly disrespectful,” He said. “I would never do something like that. Leave a person behind even when I ran them over. I would stop.“

He said this has been a difficult few weeks for the neighborhood.

“Two weeks ago, there was a shooting down there by the school when the kids were about to come out at a school,” He said. “I was just like, ‘Nah man, it’s just a lot of stuff that happens down here.’“

If you’ve seen a vehicle that fits this description, you are encouraged to call the Kansas City, Kansas police or leave an anonymous tip at the TIPS Hotline.

