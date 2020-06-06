Friday night shooting leaves one man dead in Kansas City’s Swope Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has died after a shooting late Friday night in Kansas City, police say.

KCMO Police were in the area of Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Friday when they heard multiple gunshots.

Officers responded to the entrance to Swope Park and located a car, just inside the entrance to the park. Inside, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics came in to treat the victim, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

Detectives are working to gather evidence and witnesses to the incident to find out what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has any information, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.