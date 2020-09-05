Second victim has died after Friday night shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. – Just before 10 p.m. Friday night the Kansas City Kansas Police responded to the area of North 31st Street and Wood Ave. to investigate a shooting.

Officers found two victims, in the alley, just east of North 31st Street. A black man in his 50’s had already died from his injuries and a Hispanic man, in his late 20’s was taken to the hospital where he died early Saturday morning.

Detectives have discovered that these two people were the only two people involved in the incident and were shooting at each other.

If anyone has any information about this case, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.