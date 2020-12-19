Friday night shooting leaves one man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A little before midnight on Friday night police were called to the area of 18th and Kansas Ave. to investigate a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found one adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and evidence that may lead them to the cause of the incident.

Police have detained one person that may have information about the shooting.

Detectives ask if you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.