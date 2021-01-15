Friday snow brings a chance for KC to test city manager’s new snow plowing plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday’s snow was tough to measure given all the high winds. Even so, Kansas City used this snow event to take a new approach to plowing.

Maggie Green with KC’s Public Works said this winter has been a mild one, but they are ready if a big storm hits. She said for Friday’s storm, they were able to put new city manager Brian Platt’s snow plan into practice.

“We’ve had a very aggressive salting strategy for this snow, and I think it’s really paying off. The new city manager’s new snow plan included more salting, more plowing, more passes on our neighborhood streets,” Green said.

“It’s something we’ve never done as well as we could. It’s something that has a lot of opportunity to do better,” Platt said.

Platt previously managed Jersey City in the country’s Northeast where they see heavy snowfall.

“I think he’s brought a broad base knowledge and a few different things. First of all, not just handling more snowstorms and more winter weather, but also understanding how the road actually has to be cleared, how the sidewalk has to be cleared,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Platt’s new plan includes overnight shifts, heavier salting, and the addition of 50 new trucks and 100 new drivers.

“We are going to train an additional 100 people to join on the snow operation, so that training will take place tomorrow and in the coming weeks,” Green said.

Lucas said he hopes Platt’s leadership can keep snow off the roads for years to come.

“We will make sure that we take care of that, which is needed, and so if we have a lot of snow storms, that’s when you’re looking at unrestricted fund balance spending, but we’ll make sure people can get around safely,” Lucas said.

When it comes to cost, Lucas said they’re paying for the plan through storm spending, but will look at long term costs of the program in the future.