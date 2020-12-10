‘Friday’ star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister dies at 62

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Actor and professional wrestler Tommy “Tiny” Lister, known for his intimidating role as Deebo in “Friday,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 62.

Lister was found unresponsive in his apartment in Marina del Rey, California after displaying symptoms of COVID-19 in recent days, his manager Cindy Cowan confirmed to Variety.

TMZ reports that he was pronounced dead at the scene. His official cause of death has not been released.

Lister, who was blind in his right eye, wrestled in the World Wrestling Federation, even squaring off against Hulk Hogan as Zeus in 1989. His hulking frame and intimidating look led to acting roles in the 1990s.

He played the neighborhood bully Deebo in “Friday” and the film’s sequel, “Next Friday.”

Rapper and star of “Friday” Ice Cube tweeted Thursday evening:

“RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

His film credits include “The Dark Knight,” “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “The Players Club” and “The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence),” among others.

Lister was also featured in “The Fifth Element” as the Galactic President. He appeared in the Adam Sandler film “Little Nicky” as Nicky’s older brother Cassius.

The Compton native is survived by a daughter.