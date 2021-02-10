Friend mourns loss of man initially believed missing in Kansas City whose body was found in rural Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is under arrest in southeast Kansas for incidents investigators say have to do with a death investigation in Kansas City.

Kansas City police investigators say they believe Derrick Yule, 33, died at a hotel near 45th and Main Streets. However, his body was not discovered until a week later in the backyard of a home in Arcadia, Kansas — south of Ft. Scott.

Yule’s friends and family say he didn’t deserve this. He loved his friends, family, animals, and wrestling. The sport brought Derrick and his friend, Albie Gayagoy together.

“I miss you and I’ll think about you every single day,” Gayagoy said.

KCPD believes it happened at the Extended Stay America hotel back on January 8. During the time between his death occurred and he was found police believed he was a missing person.



“The vast majority of them are found or located or return, whatever the circumstances may be. A small handful we do eventually locate deceased. Whether it be by natural causes or car accident or, or in some cases homicide,” Sgt. Jake Becchina said.



“When this happened, yeah, just came out of nowhere…. like a rug being pulled out from under our feet,” Gayagoy said.

On January 13, Crawford County deputies found Yule in the backyard of an Arcadia home. They were directed there by a tip indicating a body may be at that location.

When they arrived, deputies said they met Nicholas Carrillo, 37, who let them look around the property. When they located Yule’s body in the backyard officials say Carrillo ran away from the home.

Carrillo wasn’t found until January 15. Officers arrested him for desecration of a body, interference of law enforcement, along with possession of opium and other drug-related charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in after Yule’s body was found to take over the investigation.



“Our detectives have, they have assembled a case file and have been in touch with prosecutors here, and prosecutors will be determining in the in the coming days appropriate charges associated with the death of this person,” Becchina said.



“What happened? What went wrong? What kind of help would he have needed at that moment in time?,” Gayagoy said.

FOX4 reached out to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Crawford County coroner and the Crawford County Attorney, but did not hear back by the time this article was published. We will update this story with any responses.

Carrillo remains in the Crawford County Jail on a $15,000 bond.