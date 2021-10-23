Friends and families throughout the metro celebrate Halloween with Trunk-or-Treat

Last year because of COVID, many Halloween events and even some trunk-or-treats were canceled. But this year parents and families feel much more comfortable to get together and pass out candies.



The candy was flowing and many kids were decked out in costumes at the Vineyard Church KC East’s Trunk-or-Treat.



Alyssa Garcia attended this year and was thrilled this year’s Halloween looks a little back to normal.



“We came along way from last year, last year it was just so crazy. I’m happy to be able to be out,” Garcia said.



The Vineyard Church KC East hosted its 3rd annual trunk-or-treat and more than 500 people filled the parking lot where there were more than 30-vehicles set up with candy stations.



“This year I think we are seeing people a lot more comfortable to get out and be in community with one another,” Jennifer Reese, Vineyard Church KC East Executive Pastor.



And while the CDC approved of outdoor Halloween activities, it warns that families shouldn’t let their guard down.



“I think people are trying to figure out how’s the best way for their family to navigate it,” Reese said.



FOX 4 looked at COVID cases in Johnson County, Kansas.



Currently the county is labeled as having substantial community risk.



However, the county has 64% of eligible people vaccinated.

We also looked at data from the Jackson County health department.



It said in the eastern part of the county, it’s weekly overall COVID-19 case rate has decreased by 29%.



The largest percent decrease since May 2021.



While some cases are trending downward the CDC is pushing for eligible people to get vaccinated.



Garcia said she knows all too well how bad COVID can be. She got COVID-19 and had to go to the hospital.

She says if, and when the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids, it’s something she’ll consider.

“I would definitely look into it, maybe with some time. I recently got vaccinated after everything that happened,” Garcia said.



The CDC recommends families should avoid large gatherings, to continue to wear masks and if you are eligible, get a vaccine.