Friends, family and fellow officers gather to honor life of Officer Mike Mosher before laying him to rest

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department will say its final goodbye to one of their own as they lay Officer Mike Mosher to rest Wednesday morning.

The service to honor his life begins at 10 a.m. at Overland Park Convention Center.

Adjustments have been made in order to allow family, friends and loved ones to honor officer Mosher safely.

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez, Officer Mosher’s father, as well as his daughter are among those scheduled to speak at the service.

Attendance will be limited to family, friends and coworkers. However, the community can to take part in the procession following the funeral.

Officer Mosher’s casket will be walked from the convention center to the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.

The walking procession will feature an honor guard, bagpipers and other traditional law enforcement honors.

The procession will move west along College Boulevard and then south on Metcalf to the entrance of the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.

Starting at 8 a.m. College Boulevard from Nall to Marty and Metcalf from 110th to 115th streets will be shut down for this procession.

There will be a graveside service for Officer Mosher that will include a 21-gun salute, helicopter flyover and flag presentation, but that service will be private and only open to family and friends.

Mosher was killed Sunday on his way to work. He saw a hit-and-run crash near 123rd and Antioch, called it in and followed the suspect to 123rd and Mackey where he pulled over the driver.

When Mosher approached the vehicle, the suspect pulled a gun and gunfire was exchanged. Both Mosher and the suspect died.

Officer Mosher’s parents said they are grateful for the support in the week since their son passed, and they are at peace knowing he died doing what he loved.

“He wanted to step up, he wanted to do the work, and I think he was called home and he knew that,” his parents, Scott and Shellee Mosher, said. “And when the Lord calls, we’re going and we can’t control that.”

“He made the ultimate sacrifice and he made it by choice to protect somebody and I can live with that,” — added.

All American flags in the state of Kansas will fly at half-staff Wednesday in honor of Officer Mosher.